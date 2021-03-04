SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid controls for space, aircraft, nuclear and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper on Model-Based Systems Engineering entitled "Designing Fluid Control Components in a Virtual Environment."
Design engineering technology has evolved substantially over the years. Today's superior virtual digital technology takes the guesswork out of the equation, greatly reduces the design and development timeline, and minimizes related costs in the new product's creation. Using digital iterative design not only speeds up the design process and controls costs but yields a substantially better valve in terms of performance and value. By the time a prototype is built, engineers have a good feeling that its performance meets spec or is pretty close. This paper discusses the techniques used today and the benefits of these advances.
"The utilization of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) provides Valcor with the necessary tools to rapidly develop new products," stated Paul Meyers, Aerospace Sales & Marketing Director. "Our customers value this capability for both the speed of development and the robustness or our designs."
About Valcor
Valcor Engineering Corporation (http://www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.
With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create an entirely new product to meet your needs.
