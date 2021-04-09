SPRINGFIELD, N.J., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid controls for space, aircraft, nuclear and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper on Quick Disconnects entitled "Line Separation and Quick Disconnects."
When faced with the need to join two fluid lines that must occasionally be separated, the system designer has many options to consider, depending on the application. This paper discusses those options, with a special emphasis on the use of Quick Disconnects for high pressure, high flow applications found in aircraft and space.
"Valcor's exceptional experience designing solenoid valves for liquid oxygen, liquid natural gas and other fluids, coupled with the use of the most modern model-based systems engineering, allow us to create custom engineered QD designs that meet or beat the tight schedules of our customers," stated Paul Meyers, Aerospace Sales & Marketing Director.
The full paper can be found here:
https://www.valcor.com/line-separation-quick-disconnects/
About Valcor
Valcor Engineering Corporation (http://www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.
With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create an entirely new product to meet your needs.
