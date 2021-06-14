SPRINGFIELD, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid and motion controls for space, aircraft, nuclear and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper on Electric Aircraft entitled "The Electrification of Aircraft Control Systems."

This paper discusses the developing uses of electricity in aircraft control. It covers the benefits of the emerging technology both now and in the future.

"The Bi-Stable brake is one of Valcor's unique, patented products that requires no power to remain engaged or disengaged.," stated Steve DiGerolamo, Business Unit Manager, Motion Control. "This device only requires a short, polarity-sensitive pulse, not continuous power, to remain released. Another pulse of opposite polarity actuates the brake to engage and remain holding torque. This capability makes the Bi-Stable Brake an excellent solution for Battery-Powered and Hybrid Aircraft with low power budgets."

The full paper can be found here:

https://www.valcor.com/electrification-aircraft-control-systems/

Media Contact

Jennifer Eckert, Valcor Engineering Corporation, +1 973-544-0065, jennifereckert@valcor.com

Facebook

 

SOURCE Valcor Engineering Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.