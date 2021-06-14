SPRINGFIELD, N.J., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid and motion controls for space, aircraft, nuclear and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper on Electric Aircraft entitled "The Electrification of Aircraft Control Systems."
This paper discusses the developing uses of electricity in aircraft control. It covers the benefits of the emerging technology both now and in the future.
"The Bi-Stable brake is one of Valcor's unique, patented products that requires no power to remain engaged or disengaged.," stated Steve DiGerolamo, Business Unit Manager, Motion Control. "This device only requires a short, polarity-sensitive pulse, not continuous power, to remain released. Another pulse of opposite polarity actuates the brake to engage and remain holding torque. This capability makes the Bi-Stable Brake an excellent solution for Battery-Powered and Hybrid Aircraft with low power budgets."
The full paper can be found here:
https://www.valcor.com/electrification-aircraft-control-systems/
