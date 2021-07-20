SPRINGFIELD, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid and motion controls for space, aircraft, nuclear and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper entitled "Performance Under Pressure."
This paper discusses a recent project to upgrade the performance of an existing system that controls the flow of propellant to a rocket motor. The end result was the creation of valve manifold for system pressurization.
"This new manifold is a perfect example of how Valcor provides our customers with superior solutions to tough, technical problems," stated Paul Meyers, Aerospace Sales & Marketing Director.
About Valcor
Valcor Engineering Corporation (http://www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.
With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create an entirely new product to meet your needs.
