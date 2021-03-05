BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valiance Partners, a leading data migration services company within the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer products industries, has been named the first Veeva Premiere Services Partner certified in migration services for Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, Veeva Vault Quality Suite and Veeva Vault Vault RIM Suite within the Veeva Development Cloud.
In order to receive certifications and be recognized as a Veeva Premiere Services Partner, Veeva verified Valiance's expertise in Veeva technologies, as well as their adherence to Veeva best practices. Valiance Partners completed projects, training and certification by employees and provided customer references to demonstrate successful engagements for Veeva Vault RIM Suite, Veeva Vault Quality Suite and Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite.
Valiance Partners has had a successful partnership with Veeva Systems throughout many data migrations engagements over the last several years.
"Valiance and Veeva have been working together for more than eight years" said Tom Witmer vice president of business development at Valiance Partners. "Along with our NNIT parent--another Veeva Premiere Partner--our combined offerings give Veeva customers, large and small, a 'best of breed' approach for implementing Veeva Vault, including migrations."
"This latest certification is an extension of our partnership with Veeva as well as our commitment to our joint clients to give them top service and support during each engagement."
At the recent Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Valiance Partners and Veeva teamed up to present a migration process to Veeva Vault CDMS. Watch on-demand to see experts identify the risks and challenges many face while migrating study data and how to achieve a best-practices approach.
Life science companies trust Valiance when it comes to Veeva Vault migrations and archiving. Their expertise, data migration methodology and software have significantly reduced the risk, effort and cost for Veeva Vault customers.
About Valiance Partners
Valiance Partners is a software development and data migration company specializing in regulated business environments. Valiance builds products and delivers services that help companies achieve the highest standard of quality and produce superior value for the most exacting customers and markets. To learn more visit http://www.valiancepartners.com.
