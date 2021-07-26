HAWTHORNE, N.J., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Van Dyk Park Place received the 2021 National Quality Silver Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), marking its second consecutive year of recognition for quality care.
The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program spotlights leading health care providers with impeccable records of quality care. The 2021 Silver Award is the second of three distinctions attainable for Van Dyk, also a 2020 Bronze Award winner.
"The Quality Award is the highest form of recognition in our profession," said Bob Van Dyk, CEO of Van Dyk Health Care and former Chairman of AHCA/NCAL. "Our amazing staff worked so hard to earn the Silver Award this year. It's a reflection of our entire team's dedication to all the wonderful families we serve."
The award ceremony will take place October 2021 at AHCA/NCAL's 72nd Convention & Expo in National Harbor, MD. Kevin Brendlen, Executive Director at Van Dyk Park Place, is expected to accept the Silver Award on behalf of the Van Dyk family.
"It's a tremendous honor for our entire staff," Brendlen said. "They've worked tireless hours and made countless sacrifices to keep our residents safe. Winning this award is a testament to how much pride they show as professionals and how much love they show for our residents."
The National Quality Award Program, created in 1996, is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of measurement are designed to recognize "superior performance to improve quality of life and care of long-term care residents and staff." The Silver level focuses on a care provider's ability to "develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve organizational performance and health care outcomes."
"Reaching the Silver Award level successfully while also compassionately and heroically protecting and caring for residents during a pandemic is remarkable," said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Tammy Kelly. "I applaud the resiliency and dedication of the entire Van Dyk family for continuing their quality improvement journey and for this outstanding achievement."
As a 2021 Silver Award recipient, Van Dyk Park Place is now eligible to advance in pursuit of the Gold Award, the highest level of recognition by AHCA/NCAL.
About Van Dyk Health Care
Van Dyk Health Care, founded in 1953, has built an unsurpassed reputation for excellence in senior care, spanning three generations of family caring for family. Under the leadership of CEO Robert Van Dyk for nearly 30 years and an award-winning staff, it remains one of the top care providers in the nation, dedicated to finding solutions to better health and quality of life throughout New Jersey. The company offers an extensive continuum of care services for assisted living, memory care, home care and Alzheimer's day care. Van Dyk Health Care works with partnering hospitals and physicians to help families find short-term rehab care, allowing them to return home quickly and safely. The company received the #2 national ranking by Fortune for the Best Workplace in Aging Services, the Top Workplace award by North Jersey Media Group, the Women's Choice Award, the National Quality Silver Award & Bronze Award from the American Health Care Association, the Best of Senior Living Award from Senior Advisor.com, and recognition from U.S. News & World Report as one of America's top care providers. Learn more at vandykhealthcare.com.
Media Contact
Michael Wissot, Chief Operating Officer, Van Dyk Health Care, +1 805-490-2460, michaelw@vandykhealthcare.com
Nicole Greco, Director of Sales & Marketing, 973-636-7000, nicole@vandykhealthcare.com
SOURCE Van Dyk Health Care