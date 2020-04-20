NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Velocity Financial, Inc. ("Velocity" or "the Company") (NYSE: VEL). Investors who purchased Velocity securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vel.
The investigation concerns whether Velocity and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On or about January 17, 2020, Velocity commenced its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 7,250,000 shares of stock priced at $13.00 per share and raising $94,250,000 in new capital. Since the IPO, Velocity's stock price has declined significantly, closing as low as $2.47 per share, representing a decline of 81% from the offering price.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Velocity shares, you can assist this investigation by contacting Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.
