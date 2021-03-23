CAMDEN, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a leading supply chain logistics provider, today announced that Veronica Hawkins, Vice President of Talent Strategies and Solutions at NFI, will speak at the LEAP HR Logistics virtual event on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The LEAP HR Logistics event is the first and only event dedicated specifically to accelerating strategic HR initiatives in logistics. The three-day virtual event runs from March 23 to March 25, 2021.
Hawkins will host two seminars: "Restructuring your Approach to Talent Management to Drive a Comprehensive Perspective on People Strategy in a Thriving Logistics Firm" and "What Do We Need to Do to Drive a Differentiated HR Delivery Strategy in Logistics?" During these seminars, Hawkins will speak to the traditional thinking around HR infrastructure, how to drive new and comprehensive approaches to talent, and how NFI has enhanced its talent department to compete in the marketplace.
"At NFI, our more than 14,500 associates are the key to our success. That's why people are at the center of our strategy," shared Hawkins. "We're focused on using new technology and platforms to source, onboard, and retain the most competent, high performing, and promotable workforce."
COVID-19 has changed the talent management landscape. Talent has always been NFI's key differentiator for success. "In our post-COVID-19 world, to successfully adapt to the realities of the future, leaders must understand employee trends, as well as develop a more holistic approach for sourcing talent and retaining a diverse and inclusive workforce."
NFI has streamlined its talent department to cover all aspects of the employee lifecycle and create a holistic perspective on talent strategy that has enabled the workforce to grow over the last three years. Grounded by the values that guide employees in the office, warehouse, and on the road, NFI's family of employees come together each day in a spirit of innovation, care, and teamwork that extends well beyond its walls to deliver customers first-in-class service.
