HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Victoria Komar, a New Jersey native with a loving German Shepard, has completed her new book "Revenge": a gripping tale of a boy and his tormentor reunited many years after the boy had gotten his revenge.
The dramatic reunion culminated in a gunfight in which Komar writes, "Dave pushed John off and took a board that was on the ground, and hit him in the head with it. John got a gash on his forehead, and he started to get dizzy. Dave grabbed John and punched him in the gut. John fell, and Dave went for John's gun. John kicked him in the leg, and Dave dropped John's gun and fell. Seeing how arresting Dave isn't going to be an option, John was going to have to stop Dave before he killed John. John tried to grab his gun, but Dave pulled him back. John kicked him in his stomach and crawled away with the last bit of energy he had left."
Published by Page Publishing, Victoria Komar's chilling tale shows that revenge is often a two way street.
When John was in High school, Dave tormented and bullied him; forcing him to steal test answers, hiding drugs in his locker, and beating him to a pulp. John was fed up, and decided it was time to show Dave that he was wrong. John had a hand in Dave's booking and subsequent stay in jail by ratting out his drug stash to authorities. As Dave was arrested, he promised John he would take his life for his dirty deed.
