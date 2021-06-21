BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Pest Prime Week again at Viking Pest Control! The company offers exclusive deals through the week of June 21 to June 25 for both residential and commercial customers. During this one week in June, there are great bargains to be had, including:

Residential customers

  • Single general pest control treatment for $150
  • $150 off termite service
  • Save $50 per year on Yard Guard mosquito and tick prevention
  • $100 off bed bug treatments
  • $200 off set up for the Premier Plan
  • $99 set up for Convenience Plan
  • $75 off spotted lanternfly treatment
  • $75 wood destroying insect reports
  • Receive $100 for EACH friend that you bug(refer)

Commercial customers

  • New accounts can enjoy one month free
  • 20 percent off commercial bed bug treatment
  • 25% off Pro-Clean Sanitizing and Disinfecting Treatment
  • One month free of SMART rodent control
  • Receive $50 for a commercial referral, if the referral joins the Viking family receive one month's free service

As if this weren't enough, Viking's Summer Giveaway will continue all summer long from June through September. Viking will be hosting online giveaways for a range of items, including: YETI tumblers, concert and baseball tickets, balloon festival tickets, and more. Entry is through an online submission form with winners being randomly selected throughout the summer. The tagline is "It's time to get out and enjoy the summer!" Click to find out how to win Fair tickets and more!"

"It's that time of year again," says Pest Management Professional, Eric Gunner. "Customers can enjoy huge savings on a variety of our services and get the chance to win some very attractive freebies in our summer-long giveaway program!"

Year-round, Viking Pest Control offers superb customer service, covering four states, helping residents and business owners in New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Maryland handle their pest issues for more than 40 years. Viking offers protection against a wide range of pests: carpenter bees, spotted lanternflies, termites, bed bugs, roaches, ticks, mosquitos, and mice to name but a few.

Check out their website to discover where you can find huge savings during Prime Pest Week this year, and to learn more about summer-long giveaways.

Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional

Phone: 800-618-2847 

Website: www.vikingpest.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viking-pest-control-offers-significant-discounts-during-pest-prime-week-and-starts-their-summer-giveaways-301315718.html

SOURCE Viking Pest Control

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.