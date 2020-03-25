MIDDLETOWN, N.J., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When the videos of Italian's singing from their windows went viral last week, Vinnie Favale had a visceral reaction. A first generation American [his parents and two older brothers were born in Italy) Favale was deeply moved by the sight of Italians singing from their hearts in the face of adversity during the nationwide Coronavirus quarantine.
"I was raised on nothing but Italian music during my formative years." said Favale. "Music was a constant in our lives including helping us through some of the most the most heart breaking loses in our family."
With plenty of time on his hands, Favale produced a music video made up of some of the most moving images of Italians at their windows and balconies singing to each other. And he couldn't have picked a better song.
"One of my favorite Italian songs is "L'Italiano (Lasciatemi Cantare)" by Tuto Cutugno which was a big hit in Italy in 1983. I heard this song one day playing on the Italian radio station and fell in love with not only the beautiful melody but also with its sentiment. The singer is not bragging about being Italian, he's just laying out the day to day rituals of the Italian life and he can't help but exclaim, 'hey this is who I am and this is who we are and let me sing my song'."
So, when Favale saw all of the news clips of Italians singing from their windows, he knew he just had to put these two incredible things together.
"I hope it will give people a small measure of comfort to see how other people are dealing with exactly what we are going through right now. We have a large family in Italy, including six nieces and nephews and hundreds for cousins. So far everyone is safe, and they are just as concerned for us as they are for themselves.
You can stream the video on YouTube at this link.
