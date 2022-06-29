New Jersey-based PR firm also earns Silver awards in two categories, including 'Best Government/Public Service Campaign' and 'Best Community Relations Campaign'
MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, New Jersey-based public relations firm, Violet PR, announced that the company received a Gold medal award for "Best Boutique Agency" in the U.S. in the prestigious 2022 Bulldog PR Awards.
The Bulldog PR Awards, which rank the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns, celebrate excellence in public relations and communication. They are the only national public relations contest judged exclusively by working journalists. The judges evaluate the entries based on creativity, originality, strategy, execution and results.
"We are honored to have our agency recognized as a leader in the industry by Bulldog PR Awards," said April Mason, president and owner of Violet PR. "Most meaningful is the recognition that our PR campaigns truly make a difference for the businesses and communities we work with."
In addition to the high honor, Violet PR's campaign to establish its client Pittsburgh International Airport as a leader and innovator among mid-sized airports worldwide won a Silver award in the "Best Government/Public Service Campaign" category. Its campaign to drive national recognition and public and private funds to the historic Newark Symphony Hall won a Silver award in the "Best Community Relations Campaign" category.
Violet PR's winning media relations campaigns helped its clients recover from revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, more significantly, thrive.
The agency's campaign for Pittsburgh International Airport far surpassed its objectives and the client's expectations—generating 20 top-tier placements and more than 125 trade stories and securing coverage in top media outlets. The campaign positioned the airport as one of the top mid-sized airports in the world and a model for others due to its visionary leadership, new technologies and infrastructure investments.
Violet PR's winning community relations campaign for Newark Symphony Hall communicated the venue's history, legacy and important role in Newark, New Jersey's resurgence. The campaign secured over 180 news stories and ultimately convinced N.J. Governor Phil Murphy to add a $5 million line item for the venue in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
"This year's entries were the most impressive I've ever seen," says Christopher Elliott, award-winning journalist, author, consumer advocate and long-time Bulldog Awards judge. "They showed PR pros at their best—helping clients overcome seemingly impossible business challenges, navigating the treacherous waters of an unpredictable pandemic, or offering to assist the neediest in society. It's a defining moment for the industry. I'm honored to be a part of it."
As a certified Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) and a certified LGBT Business Enterprise, Violet PR seeks out opportunities to partner with organizations run by females and other marginalized groups. Violet PR also helps develop future PR professionals, participating in local university PRSSA chapters, speaking at colleges across the region, and providing internships and experience for students and recent graduates.
The Bulldog PR Awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year. To learn more about the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards, click here.
