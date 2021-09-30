MONTCLAIR, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey-based public relations firm Violet PR announced today that the PR agency earned five national awards in 2021 from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Bulldog Reporter and Ragan Communications. These institutions recognize the best-of-the-best in the public relations field, selecting campaigns and firms that have addressed challenging issues with exemplary skill, creativity and resourcefulness.
Violet PR won the most awards for the Choose Topeka public relations campaign, conducted on behalf of the Greater Topeka Partnership. The talent attraction program incentivized people to relocate to the Kansas capital with financial bonuses of up to $15,000. The campaign landed 73 media placements in outlets including Fast Company, Forbes, Travel + Leisure, Yahoo! News, The Wall Street Journal, Fox Business, Bloomberg City Lab, CNN, Reuters, MarketWatch and dozens more, earning 4.8 billion web impressions. More than 4,500 people applied for the Choose Topeka program, and 40 professionals relocated in 2020.
Violet PR's awards include:
- Bulldog PR Award - Best Community Engagement Campaign – Gold
- Bulldog PR Award - Small Agency/Sole Practitioner of the Year – Bronze
- PRSA Bronze Anvil Award – Best Media Relations Campaign, Government
- PRSA Silver Anvil – Award of Excellence – Top Community Relations / Government Campaign
- Ragan Communications Media Relations Award, Community Relations Campaign - Honorable Mention
"In what was an incredibly challenging 2020, we are beyond excited to have earned accolades from the top organizations in our profession. Our firm's work in the areas of economic development and social good stands shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the country's largest PR agencies," said April Mason, president and founder of Violet PR.
Violet PR was also recognized as an exceptional Small Agency of the Year by the Bulldog PR Awards for its work representing economic development organizations, architecture and design firms, nonprofits and professional services companies. The award applauds Violet PR's client growth and retention, campaign strategies, and overall creativity, and highlights the firm's positive work culture, strong community engagement and overall mission.
"As a small agency, we're able to at understand and become a part of our clients' specialized organizations in a way that large agencies often can't," Mason said about the firm's ability to serve niche industries. "We were selected as a top 'small agency' of the year because we are flexible, nimble and able to pivot quickly to capitalize on news opportunities and make recommendations in real time."
To learn more about Violet PR, visit: http://www.violetpr.com.
About Violet PR
Whether it's rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our boutique New Jersey-based public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Follow Violet PR on Instagram and Twitter at @Violet__PR. http://www.VioletPR.com
About the PRSA Awards
The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is the nation's leading professional organization serving the communications community. PRSA awards honor overall outstanding contributions to the public relations profession, and the highest standards of performance in the field. They celebrate the best public relations programs of the year as well as tactics such as social media, video, blogs, podcasts, annual reports, digital newsletters and websites. http://www.prsa.org.
About the Bulldog PR Awards
The Bulldog PR Awards recognize the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns, and the most extraordinary individual and agency contributions to the industry. The Bulldog PR Awards are the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists. http://www.bulldogawards.com
About the Ragan Communications Media Relations Awards
Ragan and PR Daily Award programs celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives and teams in the communication, PR and marketing industries. As the leading voice in organizational communications—both internal and external—Ragan Communications recognizes those who create and cultivate best practices. http://www.ragan.com
