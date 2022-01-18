MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Violet PR announced today that the firm has hired David Margolis as account director to help lead the firm's economic development clients. Most recently, David served as principal at Conway PR & Marketing, where he oversaw economic development public relations and marketing campaigns across North America, Europe and Asia. Specifically, Margolis helped cities, states and countries raise their respective profiles to attract business investment.
"We are thrilled that David has joined our team, bringing two decades of expertise managing media relations and international business development campaigns for economic development organizations," says April Mason, president of Violet PR, a woman-owned business based in Montclair. "David's skill set and track record of success will help us grow our international practice as we continue to expand in 2022."
Margolis' clients have included the states of Oklahoma, Louisiana, Georgia and Rhode Island, the cities of Paris and Dijon, France, and Tampa, Florida, and the countries of Thailand, Malaysia and Scotland. He has secured top-tier media coverage for clients in news outlets including CNN, Bloomberg, CNBC, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Fast Company as well as industry-focused media outlets like Aviation Week, Automotive News and Site Selection.
"I'm excited to join Violet PR, a highly respected and renowned communications agency within the economic development space," says Margolis. "As a publicist, one of the most meaningful aspects of my day-to-day work is being able to help locations market themselves to attract companies and grow their respective economies. By joining Violet PR, not only am I joining an amazing team of PR practitioners, but I'm also offered the opportunity to collaborate with even more locations, and to continue working in a field that has offered me such amazing rewards, both in terms of my professional development but also by being able to help communities."
Prior to his role at Conway PR, Margolis spent four years as associate director of ADERLY–New York, an investment promotion agency for the city of Lyon in France. He holds a bachelor's degree, with majors in international relations and French, from Tufts University, as well as an MBA, with a focus in international marketing, from Thunderbird School of Global Management.
About Violet PR
Whether it's rebranding a city, drawing attention to a revitalized neighborhood, or promoting a new sustainable development, Violet PR helps clients make a difference. Through a combination of news stories, social media and compelling content, our New Jersey-based boutique public relations firm helps clients attract more dollars and supporters. Follow Violet PR on Instagram and Twitter @Violet__PR. For more information visit: http://www.violetpr.com.
Media Contact
Joelle DeCaro, Violet PR, 862-222-6139, joelle@violetpr.com
SOURCE Violet PR