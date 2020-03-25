EDISON, N.J., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Decisions seamlessly extends its telehealth clinical services, supporting the individuals most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic – directly in the home.
For individuals coping with serious illness, the COVID-19 outbreak presents magnified and interdependent challenges. Compromised immune systems limit access to care. Social distancing increases anxiety and depression. Lapses in care or communication with the member can increase the likelihood of acute care visits.
Many individuals aren't aware that they have telehealth benefits as part of their plan. Proactively reaching out to them is critical, and a single conversation can be a veritable lifeline.
Health plan partners can quickly activate this scalable, one-call, low-cost rapid response program. Advanced algorithms identify the most appropriate at-risk members. Clinical experts can assess well-being and unmet needs, answer questions, and refer individuals to local resources and services available through the health plan.
"We're already fielding the questions and concerns to align care decision-making," says Leah Puccio, Vital Decisions CEO. "Now in this heightened sense of unease and uncertainty, the need for proactive outreach and care coordination is greater than ever."
Critical Intervention and Referral Support Goals
Minimize the demands on
Minimize unnecessary risk of
Allay fear and guide to
Connect individuals with their
Refer appropriate members to
Ensure Advance Directives are
Proactive Clinical Telehealth Intervention
Vital Decisions clinical experts act as compassionate and personal guides for individuals coping with serious illness, and their caregivers. Outreach focuses on ensuring individuals goals and values remain at the center of their health care experience and decision-making during critical times.
In the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, Vital Decisions behavioral health experts are trained to:
- Educate members about the COVID-19 virus, symptoms and best practices
- Refer members to Telemedicine programs (Teladoc, AMWell), Behavioral Health programs, Care Management programs, and in-home services available through the health plan
- Assess members' well-being - how they are feeling physically and emotionally
- Ease anxiety and the effects of social isolation
- Gently explore willingness to document an Advance Directive and provide access to Vital Decisions' digital Advance Care Planning platform
- Identify any new barriers to care (e.g., access, Rx costs, social determinants) or unmet needs
To inquire about Vital Decisions' COVID-19 Rapid Response Program, visit: http://covid19.vitaldecisions.net/.
About Vital Decisions
Headquartered in Edison, NJ, Vital Decisions ensures that the care of individuals with serious illness aligns with their values and changing preferences throughout the last years of life. Supported by advanced technology and analytics, Masters-level clinical Specialists guide individuals, with their families, to think through, document and communicate their personal preferences to ensure that the care the individual receives aligns with what matters to them most - now and in the future as their medical situation changes. The company enables this collaborative decision-making process across diverse populations resulting in improved quality, high satisfaction among individuals, their families and their doctors, and lower costs. For more information visit www.vitaldecisions.net or LinkedIn.