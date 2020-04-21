HOLMDEL, N.J., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that it is offering free services during the COVID-19 crisis to Insight ADVANCE, a provider of educational professional development and support tools. This will allow Insight ADVANCE to strengthen its commitment to teachers, coaches, and school leaders in this time of need by providing them with free access to the ADVANCEfeedback® video coaching tool, powered by the Vonage Video API.
Insight ADVANCE has developed a suite of products that connects self-reflection, virtual instructional coaching and peer collaboration, and observation in one secure place to permanently impact how all educators involved in teacher growth are supported.
As a custom-built solution, ADVANCEfeedback® helps teachers, instructional coaches, and school and university leaders connect on a deeper level than off-the-shelf video conferencing tools, by using secure video for self-reflection, peer feedback, and instructional coaching. Powered by the Vonage Video API, it features both asynchronous video, and synchronous video via ADVANCElive, allowing for real-time meetings and trainings. ADVANCEfeedback® helps districts, schools, and higher education institutions increase the frequency of coaching, save time and money, and drive educator growth all in one platform.
The ADVANCE Suite breaks new ground in proving how educator observations, whether on video or in person, can generate data that effectively and efficiently drives professional growth. Insight ADVANCE products are used in U.S. Department of Education projects, by several state departments of education, and school districts and higher education institutions.
"Teachers were never trained for the situation they are in as the result of COVID-19-related school shutdowns—but they're rising to the occasion in amazing ways. While keeping student learning going is top priority, we can't forget that professional learning and instructional coaching is desperately needed, too," said Don Rescigno, CEO of Insight ADVANCE.
"Insight ADVANCE is excited to make its leading video coaching tool, ADVANCEfeedback®, available for free through June 30, 2020, so asynchronous and synchronous learning doesn't stop for our teachers, instructional coaches, and school, district and university leaders. We are grateful to Vonage for their partnership and generosity during this extraordinary time of need."
"As a leader in video, we have seen a sharp increase in demand for solutions built on the Vonage Video API since the start of the COVID-19 crisis," said Omar Javaid, President, Vonage API Platform Group. "We feel it's important to do our part to help vital service providers, including educators, through this challenge and are proud to support the free ADVANCEfeedback tool to allow teachers to grow and adapt their skills to this new environment."
With communications technology built using Vonage's open APIs, academic institutions can create custom solutions that enable them to deliver a flexible learning experience in real-time. In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Vonage has released several new free solutions for educators that don't currently have the ability to operate in remote environments, including a complimentary standalone video solution that educators can use as an online learning environment. Find out more about Vonage's current free offers and how our technology can help you deliver care remotely.
Vonage has been a worldwide leader in webRTC video solutions since the webRTC standard was established in 2012, and the Company's Video API enables any organization to embed secure and scalable video capabilities into any software or service that needs it. Over the last three months, the Video API has experienced significant growth, especially in the telehealth, social and education verticals, and Vonage has processed more than 1 billion video API minutes since January 1, 2020, a significant increase versus prior periods.
Districts, schools, and universities interested in using ADVANCEfeedback should visit www.insightadvance.com. To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.
