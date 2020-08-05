HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced it has appointed Joy Corso as Chief Marketing Officer. Corso will report to Rory Read, Vonage Chief Executive Officer.
Corso is responsible for leading all areas of Vonage's global marketing function. She will play an integral role in advancing the Company's leadership position in cloud communications, and will help drive Vonage's continued transformation and next level of growth.
"We are excited to welcome Joy to Vonage. Her marketing expertise, leadership skills and transformation experience will help further position the Company as a software and technology leader," Read said. "Vonage is at the forefront of a huge market-wide communications revolution, and our marketing organization will increasingly drive results that highlight our evolution into a world-class Business SaaS company."
Corso is an accomplished, results-oriented leader with more than 25 years of leadership experience in marketing and communications and was recently recognized as one of the 'Top 50 Most Powerful Women In Tech.' Corso joins Vonage from Virtustream, where she was Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining Virtustream, Corso held senior roles in top tier companies including Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon and Iron Mountain.
"I am thrilled to join Vonage at such a dynamic time. It is now fundamental for companies to stay connected to employees and customers from anywhere – through whatever channel they choose – video, messaging, chat, voice," Corso said. "At the same time, the demand for businesses to build unique experiences and disruptive solutions in their markets has never been greater. The ability to enable this kind of connection and innovation is the value the Vonage platform brings to organizations all over the world."
About Vonage
Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.
Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.