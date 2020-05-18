HOLMDEL, N.J., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has announced that the County of San Bernardino (the County) in California has chosen Vonage Business Communications (VBC) to transition its staff and 12 office locations to a remote work environment during the COVID-19 crisis.
With VBC's unified communications capabilities, the County's staff of 2,200 are able to productively work from home, with access to all of the tools and business applications they need to keep operations moving forward, while staying safe by complying with social distancing guidelines.
When the pandemic forced temporary closure of its office locations, the County faced the unexpected challenge of transitioning its employees to remote work. With a premise-based PBX system, it did not have the infrastructure in place to quickly switch to a virtual work environment. By leveraging the cloud, Vonage engineers were quickly able to implement the VBC unified communications solution for all 2,200 employees and transition the County to a 100% remote workforce in less than two days.
"Now more than ever, our administration is committed to serving the people of San Bernardino, providing them with the information and vital services they need and rely on," said said Danny Tillman, Departmental Information Systems Director for San Bernardino County. "Vonage not only helped us to equip our thousands of dedicated staff members with the tools they need to continue to serve the community, but they deployed their experts to help navigate us through the implementation process quickly and seamlessly to get us up and running in almost no time at all."
With VBC, San Bernardino County employees have access to everything they would have in the office, from the safety of their homes, from any device, including Team Messaging and Vonage Meetings real-time, secure video conferencing solution.
"Keeping people connected is at the heart of communications and the core of our commitment to our customers," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President of the Applications Group for Vonage. "During these challenging times, we are pleased to do our small part, helping businesses and communities to continue to provide the services we all need to get through this together. We are proud to offer our unified communications solution to San Bernardino County, enabling them to serve their community now and in the future."
