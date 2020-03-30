HOLMDEL, N.J., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has received a 5-Star rating from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2020 Partner Program Guide for the Vonage Partner Network program.
The annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding channel partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an elite group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best in their channel partner programs.
The Vonage Partner Network is designed to enable channel partners to solve their customers' communication needs by leveraging Vonage's unique combination of unified communications solutions, contact center and communications APIs. With a dedicated global team of channel managers, along with the largest master agents and subagents globally, the Vonage Partner Network provides a one-stop-shop for partners, as well as tiered incentives and ongoing consultative support, to help them serve their customers.
"We are delighted to receive this prestigious award," said Mario DeRiggi, Senior Vice President, Channel Sales for Vonage. "We believe in collaboration, and this recognition underscores Vonage's ongoing commitment to the Channel. With a robust portfolio of innovative products and services, and ongoing consultative support, we are making communications more flexible, intelligent and personal to help our partners - and their customers - stay ahead."
The Channel Company's research team analyzed each vendor's channel partner program to determine the 2020 5-Star ratings. Each was scored based on:
- Investments in program offerings
- Partner profitability
- Partner training
- Education and support
- Marketing programs and resources
- Sales support
- Communication
Based on that assessment, the Vonage Partner Network stands among the elite technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing maximum value and support for solution providers.
"With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company's program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel."
The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN® and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About Vonage
Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.
Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
(vg-a)