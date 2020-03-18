HOLMDEL, N.J., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Vonage offers include:
- New business continuity offer enabling seamless remote work;
- New standalone video collaboration product;
- New Vonage Instant Alert SMS service to distribute real-time updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from government agencies which Vonage will open source and share worldwide
Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, is releasing several new solutions for organizations that need to operate in remote environments during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Vonage's unique and powerful combination of unified communications, contact center and communications APIs enables employees to work smarter, collaborate more easily and take their office with them wherever they go.
Vonage solutions enable telehealth engagements for healthcare professionals and online learning environments for educators, as well as seamless connections with customers, collaboration with colleagues, and the ability to connect contact center agents with customers from any location.
Empowering businesses to do all this, and more, Vonage connects people from virtually any device, enabling nearly 1 million business users and contact center agents to work from anywhere, globally.
Work, Learn and Get Medical Advice from Anywhere on Us
Organizations need to transition fast in the current environment. Vonage's new Business Continuity Offer eliminates the barrier to creating an immediate virtual work environment with access to its Vonage Business Communications (VBC) unified communications and collaboration platform.
The Vonage Business Continuity offer is available to any business and provides up to 250 mobile-only licenses free for up to 90 days. This enables teams to work from anywhere using the Vonage mobile or desktop application, minimizes business disruption and gives teams immediate access to the full suite of VBC capabilities, including:
- Voice, SMS and team messaging.
- Video collaboration through Vonage Meetings to facilitate one-on-one communications or cross-company meetings from multiple locations worldwide.
- Desktop and Mobile applications that allow employees to manage their services directly from any device.
- The ability to choose how calls are handled and routed with call forwarding, or to automatically redirect calls to a specified backup number when needed using call continuity.
- Seamless integration into CRM and productivity tools.
Complimentary Video Collaboration for Everyone
Vonage has experienced a sharp increase in demand and use of its video APIs and collaboration solutions in the wake of COVID-19-driven office closures, having processed more than 1 billion video API minutes since January 1, 2020, a significant increase versus prior periods.
For organizations that may not need a complete cloud solution right now, Vonage has taken the Video APIs that power some of the largest embedded video applications in the world, and its own Vonage Meetings solution, to custom build a standalone video solution to help customers during this time of need.
The new Vonage Free Conferencing service will be available beginning this week for anyone to use free of charge for up to 90 days.
Virtual Workplace Offer for a More Permanent Solution
Vonage is offering healthcare providers, educational organizations and non-profit customers that need a more permanent solution the first 90 days of VBC service for free with its Virtual Workplace Offer.
"Vonage is doing everything possible to help maintain the health and well-being of our employees, while helping our customers do the same," said Alan Masarek, Vonage CEO. "We know how important it is to avoid disruptions in communications for those working to support public services through this crisis. We feel it's important to do our part to help vital services and support professionals communicate smoothly through this challenge."
Masarek continued, "We realize that replacing a current phone system with a cloud communications solution to address the crisis is not what many organizations are focused on right now, especially those in the midst of working to keep healthcare and education systems going, and that's why we've offered free alternatives to enable work from anywhere. We humbly thank those working to combat and contain this threat, and are here to provide the support they need to stay in touch, from near and far."
Vonage Instant Alert SMS Solution
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Vonage developed a new SMS alert solution that can link anyone on earth with their local government agency for real-time updates on the pandemic, including agencies such as the CDC in the United States, the NHS in the UK, and the WHO. The Vonage API Platform enables the company to open-source this SMS alert capability, Vonage Instant Alert Service, worldwide. This will be free to download and use for health care service providers, communities and government agencies to support COVID-19 pandemic efforts worldwide.
A Wealth of Educational Information
Vonage has a wealth of educational information on the topics of business continuity and remote working, telemedicine and virtual learning on its website. The company has also scheduled webinars to help organizations stay informed about the tools available to them to quickly enable a virtual workplace during this challenging time.
About Vonage
Vonage (Nasdaq: VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels. Vonage serves 1.3 million businesses and consumers worldwide.
Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.
(vg-a)