HOLMDEL, N.J., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, has earned the Gold Stevie® Award in the 18th Annual American Business Awards®. Vonage was recognized for the redesign of its corporate website, Vonage.com, signaling the pinnacle of the Company's recent brand revitalization.
The American Business Awards is the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration.
Through nearly 20 years of disruption in the technology space, Vonage has been leading through change. As Vonage completed its transformation into a global, enterprise-focused B2B SaaS company built on the most flexible cloud communications platform in the market, the look, messaging and products are now integrated under a single brand, and a single website.
"We are delighted to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards," said Betsy Rohtbart, Vice President, Web & Content at Vonage. "The new website is the most recent and most accessible proof point of Vonage's transformation - a single, beautifully designed web experience where prospects can learn about our product portfolio and explore solutions to enhance their customer and employee communications. We began our brand revitalization by understanding what made Vonage great in the first place and modernizing it for a new set of customers and markets."
Added Rohtbart, "We launched the site amid the COVID-19 crisis from remote locations, underscoring our tenacity, teamwork and commitment to our customers. This award is testament to what Vonage is all about - collaboration, determination, hard work and a commitment to enable our clients to create new, unique and distinctive meaning for their customers, partners and employees."
The transformation of the Vonage website included proprietary research to understand how different prospect personas looked for communications solutions and categorized them to inform the main navigation of the new site, as well as a complete overhaul of the underlying marketing tech stack, detailed SEO research and page content planning.
"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
About Vonage
Vonage is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels. Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com. Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
(vg-a)