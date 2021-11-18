NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired by true events, "Mohawk Avenue: An extraordinary story based upon the bond between two children" (published by Archway Publishing) by S. E. Lewis, follows two first cousins as they develop a lifetime bond while growing up together in rural New Jersey.
It is the late 1950s in the mountains of Oakland, New Jersey, as two first cousins grow up in a wonderful Italian, multigenerational home. While Grams raises them in a nurturing environment surrounded by extended family, Susannah and Tony share an extraordinary bond fueled by an unquestionable telepathic connection.
While the cousins set out on individual coming-of-age journeys, their days are filled with food, fun, love, and an endless devotion toward each other and their families. Susannah is a mature, serious, and focused leader who excels at everything first and fiercely protects her cousin. Tony, who is equally as protective of her, is happy to be the follower. A calm, happy child, he is irresistibly charming and undeniably special. As their journeys parallel each other throughout the decades, each cousin experiences triumphs, losses, and grief while relying on resiliency and their bond to persevere as life eventually comes full circle and proves that nothing will ever fracture their connection.
"Not only is 'Mohawk Avenue' a love story but it has themes which readers would identify with: love of family, happiness, grief, survival, a twin-theme, animals, strong female role models, spiritual themes, food themes, nature, and resiliency," Lewis says.
About the Author
S. E. Lewis is an animal advocate who cares for feral animals in their dwindling habitats, respects all living things, and believes in kindness and loyalty. She and her husband, Tony, reside in New Jersey where she maintains close relationships with her remaining cousins, extended family, and dearest friends. "Mohawk Avenue" is her debut novel.
