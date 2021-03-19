ISELIN, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GREENCROWN Water System's revolutionary GPM 2K gallons per minute reduction system qualifies for a 30% cost share incentive
The NYSERDA Real Time Energy Management Program (RTEM), which offers a 30% cost share incentive, is a highly effective program known for energy conservation projects throughout the state of New York. However, were you aware that the RTEM program can also be used for water conservation?
GREENCROWN Water Systems is happy to announce that NYSERDA awarded Lafayette Boynton Apartments, a Nelson Management Group property, a 30% cost share incentive for installing their revolutionary GPM 2k Water Conservation system in its two tower, 19 story, 972-unit complex in Bronx, NY. GREENROWN partnered with approved RTEM vendor Logical Buildings to have Real Time monitoring equipment installed on the water system to measure water flow and consumption, which qualified the project for the RTEM cost share incentive.
"Water is a precious resource, and there has never been a greater need for conservation and sustainability," says Paul Errigo, President of GREENCROWN Water Systems. "Multifamily properties in NYC are under tremendous pressure to cut expenses and save money any way they can. The GPM 2k water conservation system delivers proven and guaranteed savings of 12-20% on water and sewer bills with no adverse effect on water pressure."
Errigo added, "The GPM 2K is a revolutionary flow control device installed in the heart of the water main, so management does not have to retrofit sink and bathroom fixtures in every apartment. The best part is that tenants never even know a water conservation device was installed, eliminating complaints and problems. We are extremely pleased NYSERDA has validated our technology by allowing it to be part of the RTEM program."
Paul Kahn, Director of Asset Management at Nelson Management Group said, "The fact that we are able to conserve water across the complex by installing the GPM 2k on the water main instead of every apartment was a big selling point for us. GREENCROWN guaranteed the savings and gave us a 20-year warranty on the system, so we had little reason not to do it. The NYSERDA incentive was also a great bonus. We plan to put the GPM 2k in additional buildings."
The NYSERDA RTEM program offers a 30 percent cost-share incentive for Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) project expenses, including five years of ongoing support from energy experts to help you get the most out of these smart building technologies. Industrial properties can receive up to $500,000 per site, multifamily properties can receive up to $155,000 per site, and commercial properties can receive up to $200,000 per site - this includes energy and water.
About NYSERDA
NYSERDA, a public benefit corporation, offers objective information and analysis, innovative programs, technical expertise, and funding to help New Yorkers increase energy efficiency, save money, use renewable energy, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. NYSERDA professionals work to protect the environment and create clean-energy jobs. NYSERDA has been developing partnerships to advance innovative energy solutions in New York State since 1975. To learn more about NYSERDA's programs and funding opportunities, visit nyserda.ny.gov
About GREENCROWN Energy & Water:
Founded in 2007, GREENCROWN Energy & Water has become a diverse industry leader for utility risk management, and national provider of energy supply, utility efficiency, and conservation solutions. To learn how they can be a valuable asset to your organization, call GREENCROWN at 877-308-2727. greencrownwater.com
