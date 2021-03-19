RIVERSIDE, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author B. Etter guides readers to live their lives to the fullest in Better Life Expectancy – Blest Living Eternally: BLE Techniques ($25.99, paperback, 9781632216830; $36.99, hard cover, 9781662811081; $9.99, e-book, 9781632216847).
Etter wants his readers to grow independently, but also to enrich their relationships. His book offers teaching on the four factors that comprise each individual, the philosophy of simplicity rather than ease, and wraps up with weekly readings designed to prompt readers to manifest their light into the world around them.
"If the Lord can form clay like me into steadfast Christian pottery practicing the presence of God, imagine how He'll craft the good that resides in you," said Etter.
B. Etter graduated from Drexel University before embarking on a 33-year career in the defense industry with Lockheed Martin. Etter is a practicing Catholic who has invested in his community by providing counseling, coaching soccer and serving through Sacred Heart Church. He and his wife, Mariellen, share two grown children and reside in Delran, NJ.
