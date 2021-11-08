NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-specialty medical expert firm Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC Consulting (WOSMD) is pleased to announce that it has again been voted the winner of the Best Expert Witness Provider (Medical) category in the New Jersey Law Journal's 2021 annual legal vendor survey. This is the third consecutive year WOSMD has been named a winner, and as a result, places WOSMD into the Law Journal's Hall of Fame.
"Speaking on behalf of the associates and medical expert team at WOSMD, we are so grateful for being voted "the best" as it is an affirmation of the service we provide by those we serve," said Wendell O. Scott, M.D., President and Founder of WOSMD. "Being named this year to the Hall of Fame is especially gratifying as it is a testament to the fact that the quality of work and the results we deliver is steadfast."
The annual listing of "Best of" New Jersey Law Journal winners was developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers and to showcase their top picks annually. The several dozen "Best of" categories provide an opportunity for legal professionals to cast their votes for companies critical to practicing law. The category highlights businesses that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the essential products and services they require to successfully compete in today's legal market.
Election into the New Jersey Law Journal's Hall of Fame is accomplished by being named a winner in three of the last four years. WOSMD qualified by being named a winner each of the past three years, which is when they entered the survey: 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Wendell O. Scott, M.D. Consulting is a multi-specialty firm which provides a team of medical experts including board certified physicians and other health care providers who serve as medical experts to attorneys. WOSMD provides attorneys with detailed insight into the medical facts, strategic direction, tools and resources to present superior cases.
Dr. Scott has assisted not only attorneys, but insurance carriers, government agencies, and other entities for over 25 years. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a Certified Independent Medical Examiner. Dr. Scott has performed medical legal reviews, Independent Medical Examinations (IMEs), and testified at deposition and in court since 1991.
About WOSMD
Located in New Providence, NJ, Wendell O. Scott, MD Consulting (WOSMD) is a practice of multi-specialty medical experts covering 50+ disciplines. With top academic credentials and extensive clinical experience, medical experts provide objective opinions in medical legal matters. For more information or to request an expert, please visit http://www.wosmd.com or call (908) 830-9980.
Media Contact
Jeanine Genauer, The JPR Group, +1 (973) 980-0100, jgenauer@jprgroup.com
SOURCE Wendell O. Scott, M.D., LLC Consulting (WOSMD)