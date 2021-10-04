MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Judy Toma has published a colorfully illustrated children's book that invites kids to embark on a journey of self-discovery and to embrace the joys of life. In "Twinkle Fairies," readers will be introduced to enchanting fairies that show how they can connect to their energy and the energy of Mother Earth.
The story is told with bright illustrations that remind children to be kind, like the fairies flying throughout the picture book. Throughout the book, the fairies will become friends with each child who reads the story and shares the important messages of taking care of one another and the environment. From picking up trash to planting trees, Toma highlights ways to heal the earth with the help of the fairy friends.
"I have always believed in fairies," said Toma. "I wanted my book to revolve around the importance of these sweet spirits that help us throughout our lives. The fairies in my book are there for the reader to show acts of kindness for one another and the world we are living in. Kids will learn new ways of being helpful, kind and courteous to themselves and their peers."
While readers experience this enchanting land, they will be reminded of the importance of caring for others. By the end of the story, kids will understand the meaning of diversity with kindness and remember how to care for the world and their loved ones.
The "Twinkle Fairies" emphasizes that there are new things children can always learn and the fairies on each page are always there to bring a smile to the reader's face. Ultimately, Toma's tale will empower children to be their best selves and always treat their friends and family with kindness and respect.
"Twinkle Fairies"
By Judy Toma
ISBN: 978-1-9822-2142-3 (hardcover)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Judy Toma is a singer, actress, model and producer. She has possessed a natural gift for performance since childhood. She sees in color and hears in melody. She enjoys decorating, gardening, teaching, singing and writing. "Twinkle Fairies" came about after learning more about the Fairies in 2006, soon after she became an Angel Therapist. Through writing, she found her inner child's voice and is happy to be able to touch the hearts of children and allow their light to shine. To learn more, please visit https://twinklefairies.com/.
