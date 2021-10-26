WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When we point out something's a pain in the neck, our actual neck typically isn't the problem. But neck pain is very common and often preventable, according to Kaliq Chang, MD, of Atlantic Spine Center.
Comprised of bony vertebrae stretching from the base of the skull to the upper torso, the neck – known medically as the cervical spine – can hurt for many reasons, explains Dr. Chang, an interventional pain management specialist. And when it does, discomfort can take many forms – including a dull ache, shooting or pulsing pain, tenderness, and even numbness and tingling.
"Neck pain can also worsen when we turn our heads or move our neck in other ways," Dr. Chang says. "Since cervical discs between the vertebrae absorb shock and bones, ligaments and muscles in the neck help our heads move, there are many small and large ways this process can go wrong, leading to neck pain."
Neck pain triggers
With numerous possible triggers, neck pain typically stems from 3 primary causes: injury, inflammation or other abnormalities in that part of the body, Dr. Chang notes. Problems and conditions that can cause neck pain include:
Arthritis
Neck injuries such as whiplash
Pinched nerves
Poor posture
Sleeping in a bad position
Staying in one position for too long
Herniated spinal discs
Degenerative disc disease
Jerking the neck during movement or exercise
Lymph node swelling due to infection
Fibromyalgia or other conditions affecting neck muscles
"Clearly, neck pain causes are quite diverse and not always easy to pinpoint," Dr. Chang says. "That's why seeing a doctor if it lasts weeks or longer without easing is a wise move."
Ways to prevent neck pain
It's common sense, of course, that preventing neck pain is far preferable than relieving it after it's occurred. While not every possible cause of neck pain is avoidable, Dr. Chang says, he offers these tips to prevent it:
- Avoid slouching and practice good posture.
- Place your computer screen at eye level, with a document holder that positions your work at screen level.
- Avoid cradling your phone between your shoulders and neck.
- Make sure your bed pillow keeps your neck straight.
- Exercise your neck each day by slowly stretching it up and down and side to side. "Consistently stretching your neck muscles help keep them toned and strong," Dr. Chang explains.
- Carry heavy objects evenly instead of relying more on one side of the body.
- Avoid jerking motions during sports and other maneuvers to minimize the risk of neck injury.
"The good news is that neck pain almost always results from a minor problem that improves within days," Dr. Chang says. "Almost all of us will experience a 'pain in the neck' here and there, but it doesn't usually last."
Atlantic Spine Center is a nationally recognized leader for endoscopic spine surgery with several locations in NJ and NYC. http://www.atlanticspinecenter.com, http://www.atlanticspinecenter.nyc
Kaliq Chang, MD, is an interventional pain management specialist board-certified in anesthesiology at Atlantic Spine Center.
