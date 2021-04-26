CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William Darling, an ex-marine, has completed his new book "The Man in the Mirror": a gripping and potent story about how both he and his wife were investigated for a crime that they did not commit.
"After re-reading the target letter, Ann and I relaxed with some degree of amusement stating that this was the first time we had ever heard of someone under suspicion who had lost their home, funding, and assets; or in other words, had gone broke defrauding someone."
Published by Page Publishing, William Darling's tragic tale portrays corruption, entrapment, and other nefarious activities in the investigation into the author and his wife's lives for fraudulent crimes they did not commit.
William Darling was just a normal, honest man who had never done anything wrong, not even receive a traffic ticket. Unfortunately, his circumstances changed for the worse when he and his wife were framed and targeted for investigation for a crime they did not commit. Before they were arraigned at court or received a verdict, they lost everything, and their lives were in complete ruins.
William is not the only one who has suffered through this form unjust treatment from the judicial system and the press. Others such as Roger Stone, General Flynn, and many more have gone through experiences that are very similar to what William and his wife went through. This enlightening, eye-opening book tells their captivating story and about the unfair and corrupt legal system that currently exists in the United States and how the government and press can aggravate the corruption further.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Man in the Mirror" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
