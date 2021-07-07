FLEMINGTON, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) and Black Hat USA 2021 are pleased to announce the success and continuation of the Future Female Leaders Scholarship Program. This program awards 50 scholarships to attend BlackHat USA 2021 Virtual Event. The EWF is also hosting its 11th Annual Meet & Greet for women attending the conference in a virtual format.
As we strive to minimize the gender gap among InfoSec professionals and introduce the next generation of female leaders to the BlackHat community, we hope to give students the opportunity to learn, network, and collaborate with the industry's brightest minds. For the past 6 years, the EWF has partnered with Black Hat USA to award 50 complimentary Academic Passes to female university students who demonstrate a passion for Information Security as well as a proven history of related experience and coursework. Each Academic Pass allows full access to all BlackHat USA briefings August 4-5, 2021 to the BlackHat USA 2021 Event. Winners will have the opportunity to either attend virtual or in-person briefings.
"The Executive Women's Forum is fiercely dedicated to building women leaders. That's why we are proud to partner with BlackHat USA in their Future Female Leaders Scholarship Program," says Joyce Brocaglia, EWF Founder. "For two decades the EWF has engaged women in our powerful community and provided them with the skills, network, and opportunity to develop as leaders. We are thrilled that our partnership with BlackHat has enabled over 300 women in the past six years to learn and engage with the best and brightest in our field."
In order to be considered for the Future Female Leaders Scholarship Program, each applicant must meet the following criteria: Must be 18 years old at the time of the event, provide a copy of verifiable proof of full-time academic status at an accredited college or university, and provide a copy of valid and current college/university ID card. All submissions must be received by July 9th, 2021. To apply for the 2021 BlackHat USA Female Leaders Student Scholarship and view full terms,
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BHUSA21
The EWF is also hosting its 11th Annual Meet & Greet at BlackHat USA. The EWF invites all women attending the virtual conference to the EWF Meet & Greet on Wednesday, August 4th @ 2:15 pm PT. This free event is an opportunity to engage and connect with the brightest and the most influential women in Information Security. This event is also open to the public. Hear strategies for using your voice to be heard while also elevating your influence. Participate in breakouts and get to know each other. Attendees have the opportunity to win prizes: EWF memberships and EWF Conference pass! You do not need to attend BlackHat USA to attend our Meet & Greet. Register here for the event.
About the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy:
Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum on Information Security, Risk Management & Privacy (EWF) is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in Cybersecurity, IT Risk Management, Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Privacy. The EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their career. Most importantly, it is a sisterhood where women are encouraged and supported to be their authentic selves, visualize their highest selves, and believe in themselves. The EWF serves emerging leaders and the most prominent influential women in our field by facilitating virtual and live programs and events throughout the year. Programs include an Annual Conference, Rising Leaders Forum for Millennial and Gen. Z members, Lift mentorship program, regional meetings, leadership development initiatives, and opportunities to network and engage with women globally. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com.
