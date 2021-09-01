HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area outsourced IT and Microsoft cloud services provider explains several of the new features in Windows 11 in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first refers to an expected October release date for the widely used PC operating system.
The author then discusses productivity boosting features, including faster access to Microsoft Teams and an enhanced Snap feature to arrange open windows. She then reviews new security features, including the requirement of Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and support for Microsoft Azure Attestation (MAA). She concludes by touching on streamlined updates, improved tablet support, and Windows 11 System Requirements.
"Windows 11 new and improved features promise enhanced security and productivity, as well as faster updates and more support for tablets," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Windows 11 Set to Deliver Security and Productivity Improvements."
Enhanced Security
"With the threat landscape evolving rapidly, Microsoft has made steps to make Windows 11 secure by design. Increased system requirements also serve to raise the security baseline. For instance, the new version requires Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. A TPM chip helps protect sensitive data by providing physical security against malicious software."
Productivity Boosts
"Windows 11 includes several key features to boost productivity and collaboration. To begin with, the update allows users to access Microsoft Teams directly from the taskbar. That means that with the click of a mouse, users can chat with or video call a contact without leaving their current task. And from the chat window, they can access the full version of Teams."
Streamlined Updates
"For anyone who has stared at the clock while waiting for a surprise Windows update to complete, Microsoft has good news. Monthly security updates in Windows 11 will be 40 percent smaller than cumulative updates in Windows 10. And feature updates will come annually instead of semi-annually."
Windows 11 System Requirements
"While Microsoft will likely release Windows 11 this October, most of us will probably have to wait until early 2022 to upgrade from Windows 10. This gives users and businesses time to check existing machines for compatibility and prepare for a smooth transition."
Get Ready for Windows 11
Organizations will need to carefully consider the move to Windows 11. While the new version offers improved security and enhanced features, the increased system requirements may involve some planning and preparation. As an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, eMazzanti Technologies is poised to help business leaders achieve a seamless Windows 11 upgrade.
