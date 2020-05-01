NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Walmart, Inc. ("Walmart" or "the Company") (NYSE: WMT). Investors who purchased Walmart securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wmt.
The investigation concerns whether Walmart and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On April 29, 2020, multiple media outlets reported on the filing of a class action lawsuit against Walmart, along with other food retailers, accusing them of illegally inflating the price of eggs sold in California amid skyrocketing demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following reports of the lawsuit, Walmart's stock price fell $4.40 per share, or 3.44%, to close at $123.60 per share on April 29, 2020.
