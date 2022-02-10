CHATHAM, N.J., February 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship is celebrating Black History Month with a dynamic panel and exciting roster of programs. The panel will feature a keynote presentation by John Harmon, President of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey and an in-depth discussion with Black entrepreneurs who will share their unique experiences. As part of its continued effort to serve the needs of women and BIPOC small business owners during Black History Month and throughout the year, the WCEC Women's Business Center will offer webinars and educational programs focused on helping small businesses and solopreneurs hit hardest by the Covid crisis. In response to the nationwide call for social and racial justice and in recognition of the longstanding contributions of communities of color, the WCEC has made it part of its mission to support historically underserved minority-owned small businesses. The WCEC acts as a go-to resource to empower small business owners representing marginalized communities by providing critical resources, including business counseling, technical assistance and access to Covid relief and recovery funding.
According to a new Wells Fargo report, Black-owned businesses were disproportionately affected by the Covid pandemic and fell by more than 40% in April 2020, but the number of Black-owned businesses has been rebounding quickly at a rate of 30% above pre-pandemic levels. The report cites that women of color have been the driving force for new business growth. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Black women have led the surge in entrepreneurship gains by pivoting and joining workplace trends like the Great Resignation, looking for alternatives to 9-to-5 jobs, the convenience of remote work, better pay and more work/life balance.
The WCEC Black History Month panel discussion will take place Thursday, February 17 at 1pm featuring Black female entrepreneurs based in New Jersey and a video presentation by keynote speaker John Harmon, President and CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. Small business owners will share their stories of how they pivoted during the pandemic, overcame obstacles and navigated the often bumpy road to recovery. The panel will be moderated by Aliya Latif, Owner PeaceBuild360 and include panelists: Ashley Lora, Partner Grini's Bakery, Bharati Carla Haynes, Owner Garden of Healing Yoga & Wellness, and Cecile Edwards, Owner Mommy Evolve. For more information and to register, go here.
The WCEC will round out Black History Month with webinar Black History Month Grants and Loans taking place Thursday February 24th at 1:00PM with Guest Speaker Phillip D. Woolfolk, COO, African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. Mr. Woolfolk will discuss the Equitable Small Business Initiative (ESBI) as well as other funding opportunities offered by AACCNJ. This is an important webinar for BIPOC small business owners who often have limited access to capital and deal with the challenges of funding gaps when trying to start a business or scale up. To register and attend the webinar, go here.
WCEC Executive Director, Rana Shanawani points to the Black History Month panel and essential programs offered by the WCEC as shining examples of what makes the organization stand out as a go-to resource for underrepresented small business owners. "We are thrilled to host this panel discussion and to work with the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey to amplify the voices of BIPOC entrepreneurs whose stories are a true testament to the power of their entrepreneurial spirit and crucial contribution to a thriving economy."
About Women's Center for Entrepreneurship
The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship (WCEC) is a registered 501c3 nonprofit. As a Small Business Administration Resource Partner, Community Navigator and Women's Business Center, the WCEC's mission is to help small businesses succeed. The WCEC Women's Business Center works with women and minority-owned businesses from the start up stage to existing small businesses looking to scale up by providing educational resources, business counseling, career training, technical assistance and COVID-19 relief loan and grant assistance. The WCEC is a recipient of the SBA Resiliency and Recovery Demonstration grant and a Silver Stevie Award winner.
For more information on WCEC, go to https://www.wcecnj.org/
