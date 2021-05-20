CHATHAM, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Center for Entrepreneurship was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. Beating out hundreds of nominees, WCEC was recognized in the Covid-19 Response category for Most Valuable Non-Profit Response.
With a record number of more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes, representing various industries, the competition was fierce for this coveted award this year. The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship stood out to judges and received high marks for providing critical business counseling, technical assistance and Covid relief loan and grant assistance to help women and BIPOC small business owners impacted by Covid-19 survive, pivot and thrive.
According to one Stevie Award judge, the WCEC Women's Business Center was a clear standout organization for its dedication to helping small businesses impacted by the Covid crisis succeed. "The WCEC has provided wonderful support services and business success counseling to its consumer businesses and entrepreneurs who were heavily affected by the pandemic. The WCEC has provided numerous reasons and validations why they are a worthy nominee."
WCEC Executive Director, Rana Shanawani credits the WCEC team for this win. "We are honored to receive the Silver Stevie Award and this is a testament to all the hard work of the WCEC's dedicated staff who continue to make a real difference in the lives of small business owners every day."
WCEC Board President Alyce Hackett agrees. "The WCEC's mission is to help small business owners impacted by the pandemic by offering crucial services. It's great that our organization is being recognized as a go-to resource during this challenging time."
The WCEC team will attend the live Stevie Virtual Awards Ceremony on June 30, 2021.
About Women's Center for Entrepreneurship
The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship (WCEC) is a registered 501c3 nonprofit. As a Small Business Administration Resource Partner and Women's Business Center, the WCEC's mission is to help small businesses succeed. WCEC works with women and minority-owned businesses from the start up stage to existing small businesses looking to scale up by providing educational resources, business counseling, career training, technical assistance and COVID-19 relief loan and grant assistance.
For more information on WCEC, go to https://www.wcecnj.org/
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Media Contact
Lelani Clark, Women's Center for Entrepreneurship, 646-389-4129, lelanilpr@gmail.com
SOURCE Women's Center for Entrepreneurship