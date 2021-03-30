CHATHAM, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship has been offering special webinars and programs in celebration of Women's History Month. Its mission is to help women and BIPOC entrepreneurs impacted by Covid-19 pivot and thrive. The WCEC plans to round out Women's History Month with a bang with the launch of a new podcast, Big Voices on Small Business that features top subject matter experts covering popular business topics, The goal of the podcast is to provide compelling and informative content for women and BIPOC entrepreneurs looking for educational resources and ways to grow their business and succeed during the pandemic and in a post Covid economy.
Although women and BIPOC small business owners have been hit hardest by the Covid crisis, these determined entrepreneurs continue to be the engine and heartbeat of the US economy. It has been widely reported that women entrepreneurs have been the driving force behind US business recovery. According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, there are nearly 12 million businesses owned by women, generating $1.7 trillion in sales, and employing nearly 9 million people. Overall, women-owned businesses steadily represent one of the fastest growing sectors of the US economy.
BIPOC small business owners and especially women of color entrepreneurs have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic. According to new research from Caress and IFundWomen of Color, nearly 70% of women of color small business owners surveyed saw their revenue diminish in 2020. But the survey also showed that despite the challenges faced by women of color small business owners, the majority remained hopeful with 60% expecting revenues to improve this year, and 73% of businesses negatively impacted by Covid expect they will fully recover by Spring 2022.
WCEC's new podcast Big Voices on Small Business is positioned to capture the vibrant audience of women and BIPOC entrepreneurs looking for helpful tips to boost sales and scale up their existing business or to even start a new venture.
"We are excited to provide rich content for the small business community and to amplify the voices of women and BIPOC entrepreneurs, " says Rana Shanawani, Executive Director of Women's Center for Entrepreneurship,
WCEC Board President, Alyce Hackett adds "We hope that our podcast will be a go-to resource for small business owners impacted by Covid-19 looking for useful tips and tools to succeed."
To listen to Big Voices on Small Business, go to the WCEC website or subscribe on popular platforms like Apple and Spotify.
New episodes include:
Episode 1
High Impact PR with Lelani Clark - How Entrepreneurs Can Grow Their Business with a PR Boost
Do you want to grow your business and gain national media attention by appearing in top outlets like Forbes, Bloomberg, CNBC, Inc., or Entrepreneur, but don't have a large budget to hire a PR firm? In this episode of Big Voices on Small Business, Communications Expert and Women's Center for Entrepreneurship PR Manager, Lelani Clark provides insider tips on how to use high impact PR to build your brand and boost sales with DIY resources
Episode 2
Virtual Networking with Bertha Robinson - Learn to Generate Leads that Count On and Off Line
Get ready to hone your virtual networking skills in this episode of Big Voices on Small Business. Bertha Robinson, a consultant with Star One Professional Services discusses how to be an effective networker when the business world has gone completely virtual.
Episode 3
The Business of Being an Ally for Social Change Part 1 - How Small Business Owners Can Support Social and Racial Justice
In this special 2 part episode of Big Voices on Small Business, the WCEC team, industry leaders and BIPOC and women small business owners come together for a compelling panel discussion on how small businesses can be allies to advocate for racial equity and social change. The panel discussion is moderated by WCEC Board President Alyce Hackett and Executive Director Rana Shanawani, with featured guest speaker Hester Agudosi, Chief Diversity Officer, NJ Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and small business owners - JaLeena Anthony, Create that Party, Bettina Peets, Adventures for the Soul and Kris Ohleth, Garden State Kitchen. The panel discussion is sponsored by McCarter & English.
Episode 4
The Business of Being and Ally for Social Change Part 2 - Q&A with BIPOC and Women Business Owners Who Get Real on Allyship and Making Their Voices Heard
In this lively talk moderated by WCEC Covid-19 Program Manager, Trudy Adams, it is clear that for BIPOC small business owners who have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19, being an ally means making sure they have a seat at the table to amplify BIPOC and female voices and giving back to their communities in meaningful ways.
About Women's Center for Entrepreneurship
The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship (WCEC) is a registered 501c3 nonprofit. As a Small Business Administration Resource Partner and Women's Business Center, the WCEC's mission is to help small businesses succeed. WCEC works with women and minority-owned businesses from the start up stage to existing small businesses looking to scale up by providing educational resources, business counseling, career training, technical assistance and COVID-19 relief loan and grant assistance.
For more information on WCEC, go to https://www.wcecnj.org/
