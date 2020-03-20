HOBOKEN, N.J., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP) discusses working from home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and shares information on getting help with remote technology setup in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article includes tips on being productive and staying healthy while working from home.
"Any location with a decent internet connection can be set up quickly to tie into your office network," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Working Remotely, What You Need to Know."
Anyone can be productive out of the office
"The advantages of working remotely make it desirable for most people. Many enjoy the freedom of controlling their own schedule. The drawbacks of isolation, boredom, overeating, sitting too much and lack of motivation, if planned for and overcome, can lead to a great experience and high productivity."
"With the right technology and the right technology partner, you will work effectively from outside the office until the crisis is past. Once you're set up to do it, you'll be able to remotely work from home or anywhere else when circumstances require it or you just want some flexibility in your routine."
Prepare team to work remotely
Get help with remote set up
