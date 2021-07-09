UNION CITY, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Who will they turn to, to save them when the very person who was supposed to protect the Queen was the same person everyone blames for the Queen's death? Readers will find out as they follow the unlikely Hero who still believes in the Champion and chooses to find him in the riveting story of "Delsar".
The Queen is dead. Her country blames the very man who swore to protect her at all costs, the Queen's Champion. The hate from the people of Ithendar is pushing this Champion deeper into an inescapable darkness as he slowly becomes the very thing he's accused of being.
With trolls, mercenaries, and political conspiracies all trying to smother the light, a spirited girl escapes her doomed village to find this missing Champion. She believes he's the only one who can save her village from its fate, but not as the thug he's become.
Though saving her village from its impending destruction weighs heavy on her heart, she first makes it her mission to save this Champion from himself. Unfortunately for Elidria, there are powerful forces who don't want to see the return of the Champion and make her plans seem impossible. A long sword and her innocence are her weapons-of-choice as she battles both the physical and the emotional.
About the Author
A.D. Morway received a homeschool education and spent his early years pursuing a serious baseball career. At the age of 19, he was inspired to join the military in order to serve and protect. Shortly after joining the National Guard, he developed an autoimmune disease, ending any possible hope of a military or baseball career. Instead of giving up, he decided to use his love of fictional worlds and his past experiences to pour his heart into a book. He fills his characters with the emotions he has gone through to give them rich, intriguing personalities. Now, residing in Worcester, Massachusetts, he uses his nerdy enjoyment of the adventures from greats like Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and Maze Runner to bring forth his own adventure. He makes it his goal to have readers cry, laugh, and feel inspired, all within the same chapter.
DELSAR : The Champion & The Hero by A.D. Morway
Publication Date: February 5, 2021; 412 pages
Paperback $21.99; 9781637280829
