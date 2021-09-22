UNION CITY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All children are born into an ancestral heritage, rich with tragedy, joy, and a touch of magic. No two stories are alike, yet encouraging an appreciation for cultural diversity, creative problem solving, and ecological respect as well as protecting the timely development of the contemporary child are daily readers challenges faced by parents and educators. And these concerns, among others, are what inspired the author to write her stories.
Different people react to trauma differently. Even the little ones have their way of getting through a traumatic event, and many of them show it through the way they communicate and express themselves. Inspired with this, author EAShields has come up with a trilogy of independent stories entitled I AM A CHILD. And in Feetspeak, which is sprinkled with charming illustrations, readers will meet a young girl who communicates through the shoes she wears.
Readers will meet young Cinnamon, traumatically mute after her parents are killed during a rainstorm, who communicates by selecting different shoes to wear. Living near a pond and its creatures on the Midwest Plains with her maternal grandmother provides Cinnamon with comfort and understanding. However, when an engaging French family with a young girl her age moves into the house down the road, Cinnamon must learn other ways to share her thoughts and express her feelings with her new friends. Soon to enter First Grade, will she be ready to participate and learn in this totally new environment? Readers are about to find out in Feetspeak.
This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores: http://www.writersrepublic.com, http://www.amazon.com and http://www.barnesandnoble.com. You can also visit author's website http://www.eashields.com. Book study activities are included in the Blog.
About the Author
Thirty years teaching Early Childhood and Elementary school children from all over the world on at-risk campuses confirms EAShields belief in the uniqueness of each child. Many of these children suffered life-altering tragedies from loss, displacement, hunger, and neglect. Their ability to overcome these challenges with their resilience continually astounded the author, as a child who grew up in a comfortable, middle-class environment. They inspired the author to create the stories in the I AM A CHILD Trilogy. Although EAShields has ventured into many different fields of discovery, written expression is a passion. Within the last 20 years, the author has published: 1000 STRAWBERRIES, OUR FAMILY TABLE, and A SHOW OF HANDS; has maintained a Family Literacy website containing blogs, resources, and a little shop at http://www.bizzylizzybiz.com and has created & sold educational products on Teachers Pay Teachers shop: Mz. Bizzy Lizzy.
Feetspeak by EAShields
Paperback: $14.99 | ISBN-13: 9781637284582
Hardback: $24.99 | ISBN-13: 9781637287804
EBook: $3.99 | ISBN-13: 9781637284605
Publication Date: August 3, 2021 | Pages: 98
Media Contact
Krystel Swift, Writers Republic LLC, +1 2012755680, kswift@writersrepublic.com
SOURCE Writers Republic LLC