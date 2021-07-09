UNION CITY, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than 20 years experience in the Sturgis Rally, author JJ Spain brings to readers this Sturgis experience and the Black Hills ride plus some gripping plot twists with the release of his new detective series. In Book One of the Salas detective series, "Last Night in Sturgis", readers will witness how a detective thought it would just be a simple arrest but realized that he has to face a mob to get to him.
Detective Mike Salas has identified the killer and he knows where the killer is. He makes a simple plan: arrest the killer before he strikes again. But there's just one problem, there is a million bikers at the 75th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Readers will follow Indiana Detective Mike Salas to Sturgis, South Dakota as he tracks down the serial murderer. He rides the Black Hills, experiences Mount Rushmore, the Chip, Da Bus and downtown Sturgis while the killer stalks his next victim. But he's got to be there when the killer strikes. Will he be able to stop him or will he make his next kill? Readers are about to find out in the first installment of this new detective series.
This book is available online and can be purchased at http://www.writersrepublic.com, http://www.amazon.com and http://www.barnesandnoble.com.
About the Author
JJ Spain is a 25-year veteran of the Sturgis Rally, bringing the Black Hills ride and the Sturgis experience at readers' fingertips. Visit https://mikesalasnovels.com/ for updates on new releases and events.
Last Night in Sturgis: A Mike Salas Novel by JJ Spain
Publication Date: January 22, 2021; 268 pages
Paperback $13.99; 9781637281406
Media Contact
Krystel Swift, Writers Republic LLC, +1 2012755680, kswift@writersrepublic.com
SOURCE JJ Spain