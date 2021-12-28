UNION CITY, N.J., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A baby elephant learns valuable lessons after she wasn't able to jump and play with her friends at the pool. Does her small size really hinder her from enjoying a day at the pool? In this book authored by Tracy Hartley and illustrated by Linda Solomon, young readers will understand that it's okay to be little as long as they face the problem and ask for help,
Little Ellie Isabellie is too small to go swimming with her friends. She's sad but she decides to ask her momma for help. She learns its okay to be small and ask for help. Her momma has a solution to help her on her adventure to the pool. And now, she is ready to learn whatever new adventures the future may bring.
The author wrote this book for her granddaughter, who started life as a premature little brave fighter. She has come so far and is growing and doing well. She always wants her to know how strong she is in spite of being so small. She hopes she lives her life with that same brave spirit as she continues through life.
About the Author
Author Tracy Hartley is a grandmother to a precious granddaughter who was born premature, weighing in only at two pounds twelve ounces. But because of abundance of love and proper nurture, her granddaughter is way on her way growing strong and doing well.
Tracy and her husband of thirty years, Bill, have two grown sons—the oldest is a pilot (and the father of her granddaughter) and the youngest serves in the army.
Little Ellie Isabellie Elephant: Day at the Pool
by Tracy Hartley
Publication Date: February 26, 2020; 32 pages
Paperback $12.99; 9781646201440
