PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties with approximately 9,300 hotels across 90 countries, today announced the launch of its new #EverydayHeroes initiative, offering all essential workers on the front lines of COVID-19 instant complimentary Gold membership upgrades in its award-winning loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards®.
Eligible workers—including, but not limited to, truck drivers, delivery drivers, warehouse workers, construction workers, sanitation workers, grocery associates and of course, healthcare workers—may claim their upgrades by visiting www.wyndhamrewards.com/heroes. The offer is available to both new and existing Wyndham Rewards members.
"We're humbled to honor such a deserving group of individuals: everyday people who have been performing herculean tasks in the face of danger," said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "This is one small way we can help make their next trip—whether it be to visit loved ones, friends, or simply to get away—as special as it deserves to be. They've earned it."
Wyndham Rewards Gold membership provides everyday travelers with a host of meaningful benefits including members-only discounts, a dedicated member services line, preferred rooms, accelerated points earning and late checkout. Membership upgrade must be requested by September 30, 2020, is good through December 31, 2021, and applies to stays at all 20 Wyndham brands including names like Days Inn® by Wyndham, Super 8® by Wyndham, La Quinta® by Wyndham and Wyndham Grand.
In addition to recognizing those on the front lines of COVID-19, Wyndham continues to update its policies worldwide to provide travelers and Wyndham Rewards members with increased travel flexibility—relaxing cancellation policies, extending membership benefits and delaying points expiration. The Company also encourages members to donate Wyndham Rewards points to its preferred charitable partners, many of whom are also working to fight the burdens created by COVID-19.
To learn more about specific Wyndham policies related to COVID-19, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19. To learn more about point donation opportunities, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.
