FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced that Xerox Corporation has won the coveted Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Document Imaging Software Line of the Year Award. Given once a year, this prestigious accolade recognizes the vendor that offers the most complete portfolio across the range of document imaging software solution categories that Keypoint Intelligence covers on its bliQ subscription service.
"The pandemic crisis and continuing hybrid work environments have meant that the majority of knowledge workers are away from their offices at least some of the time, but they still need access to critical documents and collaborative workflows to keep the organization running," said Jamie Bsales, Director of Smart Workplace & Security Analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "Our study this year paid particular attention to the vendors that best enabled this transition. In this regard, Xerox stood out for its impressive portfolio of apps, software, and services that equip customers to meet the challenges presented when being in the office is not a given."
To determine the award recipient, Keypoint Intelligence's experienced analysts consider the imaging software each leading OEM officially sells and supports via its direct and independent sales channels. The vendor's own products and those from partner ISVs are accounted for in the categories Keypoint Intelligence covers in bliQ Solutions Center: MFP Apps & Connectors, Capture & Workflow, Document Management/ECM, Fleet Management & MPS Tools, Output Management, and others. Another consideration is the variety of offerings in each of those categories to suit the needs of different size organizations, from small businesses to global enterprises.
In the study, Xerox improved upon its past award-winning showings thanks to introductions and acquisitions in key areas. The company and its developer partners have continued the expansion of an unrivaled portfolio of MFP apps, especially those targeted at key vertical markets such as Healthcare, Education, and Retail. Moreover, the handy Xerox Workflow Central solution extends access to select apps to PCs and mobile devices. The wide-ranging XMPie suite delivers a host of content creation and management tools for effective multichannel marketing, while the Xerox DocuShare family of products delivers class-leading, document-centric content management and collaboration abilities. Also of note is the impressive CareAR remote service platform that leverages XR (extended reality) technology to help field-service personnel as well as customers keep equipment operational. And this is all in addition to solutions from the leading document imaging software developers such as ABBYY, Kofax, Pharos, and a host of others.
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI LINE OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Line of the Year Awards salute the companies that provide a broad range of hardware or software and whose products consistently performed above average throughout testing. Much consideration is also made by Keypoint Intelligence analysts and technicians in areas such as ease of use, features, and value, across an entire portfolio for that product area, with the end result being the most prestigious Buyers Lab Awards offered.
