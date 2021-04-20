FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, announced today that Xerox has claimed the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award in Smart Print Manufacturing. Based on research conducted in the North American market, this accolade recognizes the OEM that is strategically focused and has solutions based on advanced technologies like cloud computing, big data and analytics, and artificial intelligence to propel production printing and print service providers (PSPs) through this decade.
With a long history of innovation, Xerox is focused on enabling technologies for production printing. The company offers cloud-based software with multiple connectivity options as well as solutions that combine machine and operator-supplied data with AI to expand production capabilities of PSPs. One example is Xerox PredictPrint Media Manager, which was strategically developed to overcome hurdles to an efficient print workflow. PredictPrint Media Manager speeds up and eases accurate stock detection and setup with "Scan, Load and Go" simplicity. The process automates production settings for paper size, type, color, coating, and weight by pulling up-to-date information from a cloud database, eliminating the tedious work involved in defining stock attributes today. Using crowd-sourced intelligence, PredictPrint's AI correlates and shares up-to-date settings when barcodes are scanned.
"As PSPs optimize their operations for this decade, the ability to leverage advanced technologies like cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence will separate the leaders from the laggards," said Ryan McAbee, Director of Production Workflow at Keypoint Intelligence. "Although we are in the early days of the technology adoption cycle for these emerging technologies, the pandemic accelerated digital transformation initiatives for PSPs that are looking for ways to become more efficient and effective in their operations."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI PACESETTER AWARDS
Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.
