FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced that the Xerox Versant 280 Press has won the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022 Color PRO Award for Outstanding Mid-Volume CMYK+ Production Device. The unit was tested with the EFI Fiery EX 280 Print Server. Granted annually, BLI PRO Awards acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in production field testing over the previous year.
"We were very impressed with the Xerox Versant 280 Press in all facets of its test performance, especially when it was put through our challenging production-length test suite," said Martin Soane, Keypoint Intelligence's European Lab Manager. "Over the course of six 1.5-hour workflows, it delivered high levels of engine efficiency, while still maintaining an average mean Delta E00 color drift of only 1.1 across more than 22,500 clicks."
Joe Tischner, Wide Format & Cut Sheet Production Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence, added, "The versatility of the Xerox Versant 280 Press enables users to do more, whether it's running envelopes, banner-length prints, or adding performance- and automation-boosting packages to allow for full engine speed over the entire media weight support and offer more streamlined calibration." When it comes to creating eye-catching print embellishments, users can go well beyond CMYK by utilizing Xerox's Adaptive CMYK+ Kit Technology. Vivid and fluorescent adaptive toner sets add an instant "wow" factor. Coupled with a rich array of in- and near-line finishing options, this means more diverse and high-profile work can be handled inhouse.
"The Xerox Versant 280 Press winning this award validates that Beyond CMYK and embellished applications produce and deliver what print providers need—the ability to provide higher value offerings without major investment," said Tracey Koziol, Senior Vice President of Global Offerings at Xerox. "Versant expands Xerox's market-leading Beyond CMYK portfolio, providing our customers opportunity for digital print enhancements from large volume print shop to light production and even down into the office space."
ABOUT KEYPOINT INTELLIGENCE
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
ABOUT BLI PRO AWARDS
Based on results from extensive production field testing, during which tens of thousands of pages are printed and hundreds of data points are analyzed, Buyers Lab PRO Awards celebrate the best performers on an annual basis. Keypoint Intelligence's new Production 2.0 and 2.0 LITE test programs focus on today's key issues, including best practice automation, output consistency over long run lengths, key operator maintenance capabilities, and a plethora of image quality and productivity analyses.
