CLEMENTON, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Roman L. Rivers Jr. challenges readers to understand the importance of truly hearing God's voice in The Voice Of God ($14.49, paperback, 9781628392289; $6.99, e-book, 9781628392296).
Roman L. Rivers Jr. presents an insightful writing that goes beyond being one man's story of going from being lost to salvation. In fact, it's a thought-provoking revelation for every Christian to realize that through faith God's voice can be heard. This book is based on the premise that God's Word is His voice because that is exactly what God says and repeats throughout His Word. Rivers explains that faith is a foundational principle because HE has said we are, "saved by grace through faith." The author hopes that readers of this book will learn that faith is not faith unless it is in God's Word, rightly divided to him by the Holy Spirit in him.
When asked what inspired him to write this book, Rivers said, "The Cumulative Bible studies that were tied together by the many times God referred to His Word as His voice."
Roman L. Rivers Jr. is a student and teacher of the Word of God who loves to see His family come to know Jesus for themselves. He has led the Men's Bible Study at his home church since 1998 and now holds weekly studies on Zoom that can be found on the Men's Bible Study Facebook page. Readers can also search "Roman L. Rivers, Jr." on YouTube to view his recorded studies.
