TEANECK, N.J., July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Gwendolyn Gaut inspires readers to be honest with themselves while seeking God's best in The "Ripe" Time ($17.49, paperback, 9781662820342; $8.99, e-book, 9781662820359).

Through a series on metaphors, acronyms, analogies and anagrams, Gaut encourages readers to connect with God's Word in an engaging way; while all the while inspiring them to make necessary changes along their personal journey through God's plan for their lives.

"With biblical teaching, valuable wisdom, and encouragement for a spiritual adventure with Jesus Christ,…The 'Ripe' Time fills the readers with hope and excitement each step of the way," said Gaut.

Dr. Gwendolyn Gaut holds Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, a Master's Degree in Education, and a Ph.D. in Philosophy-Christian Counseling, as well as a myriad of advanced certifications. A member of the National Christian Counseling Association (N.C.C.A.), Gaut has worked both in the public and private sector as an educator and manager, as well as a counselor for the mentally challenged.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The "Ripe" Time is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Gwendolyn Gaut, Salem Author Services, 917-613-5855, gweng94@gmail.com

Dr. Gwendolyn Gaut, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, gigi12761@ordermystepslord.com

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

