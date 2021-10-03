NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time since 2017, Yendor returns to the Newark Arts Festival, just in time for the festival's 20th anniversary. It is the organization's return to visual arts exhibits and programming since the transition of its Founder, Rodney Gilbert. Over the course of the weekend Yendor will transform coworking space, Launch Pad Newark, into Price 'Ah FREEDOM Ain't Cheap, a multimedia art exhibition, as well as activate Newark Symphony Hall's Black Box space, for Quarter Rican, a dynamic new one person show, by Jersey based artist Gabriel Hernández. Also packed into Yendor's weekend offerings are pop up performances in the exhibition space, an afterparty, and the launch of limited edition merchandise, designed by local artists.
The Yendor team is excited to re-engage the community for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic and are committed to reviving the relationship between community artists and the Launch Pad space by participating in the 20th anniversary of the Newark Arts Festival. Here's an overview of the organization's activations for the iconic weekend:
"Price 'Ah FREEDOM ain't Cheap"
"Price 'Ah FREEDOM ain't Cheap" is the title of Yendor's visual arts exhibit that serves as an exploration of the macrocosm that is black expression. Curated by YENDOR in partnership with Launch Pad Newark and installed by Hans Lundy, the exhibit celebrates artists of African descent throughout the diaspora. It presents an opportunity for them to break free from the usual constraints of themed exhibitions and to present their most authentic work, be it experimental or tightly researched. Yendor's hope is to remove barriers to expression and to facilitate the artist expressing themselves in ways they may not have been able to do for quite some time. The Opening Reception will be Friday, October 8th at 6:30pm in the Launch Pad facility located in Downtown Newark. The artwork selected to be featured in the exhibit will be on display until the end of the year.
Quarter Rican at Newark Symphony Hall
Quarter Rican, a new one person play, drawn from Gabriel Hernández's personal life experiences, touches on identity in the Latino community, the challenges of fatherhood, and the tension that exists for mixed race individuals. Quarter Rican delicately weaves original rap with narrative to create an intimate, yet immersive theatrical experience. This beautiful show is a celebration of the richness of Puerto Rican culture, a critique of the complexities as well as an ode to fatherhood. Reserve in-person or live stream tickets here!
Yendor remains committed to the continued transformation of communities through high quality, engaging, thought provoking and riveting arts and cultural offerings. To keep up with their work and upcoming events, visit their website here.
