Leader in online teacher training, YogaRenew, announces the launch of five new online continuing education courses about the science of life
HOBOKEN, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YogaRenew, the international leader in online yoga teacher training, has officially launched five Ayurveda courses. The new program offers self-paced continuing education courses online that cover all aspects of Ayurveda.
Ayurveda is the study of matter, which makes up all things in the world. This ancient practice originated in India and dates back about 5,000 years ago, being one of the world's oldest forms of medicine. Ayurveda has been used not only to remedy but also to prevent disease and sickness in the body. Ayurvedic practices have stayed prominent, especially in the yoga community, and YogaRenew is now making these practices easily accessible for all.
Developed by Lisa Bermudez, an Ayurveda coach, yoga teacher, educator, writer and sky-diver, each course provides a deep understanding of Ayurveda and how it applies to different facets of life. Ayurveda is a Sanskrit word meaning life and science, or the science of life. This renowned holistic healing system teaches the importance of - and how to - personalize your diet and lifestyle according to your personal, unique needs.
"Ayurveda can be applied to your everyday life and so we felt it was important to offer mini-courses focused on the specific branches and how it's practiced to make it easily digestible," says Curriculum Director, Lisa Bermudez. "With YogaRenew Online Teacher Training, students can now access these ancient teachings virtually and at an affordable cost."
About the courses:
- Ayurveda + Asana ($69) - Discover how your dosha, the time of day, and the season affect your physical body and learn how to adapt your yoga asana practice to restore balance in your body and mind year round. 5 hours.
- Ayurveda + Self Care ($69) - Learn how this ancient practice can be incorporated into your daily, self-care routine and gain valuable insight into the doshas, including their archetypes and mental and emotional elements. 5 hours.
- Ayurveda + Women's Health ($69) - Understand how women's bodies change during their lifetime and how Ayurveda teaches us the importance of acknowledging, celebrating, and making adjustments as these changes come. 4 hours.
- Ayurveda + Food, Cooking + Digestion ($69) - a deep dive into digestion! Learn how food is not necessarily what we eat, but how we eat it. Understand how our dietary needs change seasonally and how to select the right foods for your unique constitution. 5 hours.
- The Philosophy + History of Ayurveda ($69) - Empower yourself with the knowledge of this transformative science, which may help you find more balance within yourself and your teachings. 4 hours.
The Ayurveda courses are now available at YogaRenewTeacherTraining.com. The five courses are available individually and as a bundle.
ABOUT YOGARENEW
YogaRenew is the international leader in online yoga teacher training. As a pioneer & innovator in online training, YogaRenew's mission is to make yoga education accessible and affordable to spread the teaching of yoga worldwide. YogaRenew's yoga teacher trainers are world class leaders in their respective fields, and the courses go deeper than simple practice to better enable students as passionate business leaders. The YogaRenew community is made up of students around the world who are friendly, supportive, kind, and are all looking to make a positive impact on both their own lives and the lives of others.
