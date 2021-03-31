EATONTOWN, N.J., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A dedicated Microsoft Modern Workplace team is responsible for the engineering, architecture and delivery of this holistic service: including the implementation and management of all of Microsoft 365, Microsoft security tools and global device management. Yorktel customers can receive the entirety of Yorktel's MWaaS, or one-time professional services such as Microsoft 365 E5 license ROI evaluation or security assessments.
"We are proud to offer a Microsoft Workplace end-to-end service, managed by many of the most prominent individuals in this field," says Ken Scaturro, President & COO of Yorktel. "While we have been a valuable Microsoft partner and service provider for many years, this dedicated division and formalized security-first infrastructure team will serve our customers with the most sophisticated and sustainable Modern Workplace, empowering them to meet the deployment and management needs of the hybrid-work environment."
Yorktel's MWaaS encompasses all Microsoft 365 services and security tools, with enhanced competencies in Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), Workplace Analytics, End Point Manager, Azure Sentinel, Azure Infrastructure and Azure Security — in addition to its longstanding management offerings for Microsoft and Microsoft Teams, such as Teams Voice, calling, meetings and integration, and device management.
"Yorktel has made its name as a managed services and collaboration company for over three decades, and Microsoft Teams has been a big part of its success," says Tracy Wetherington, Microsoft Modern Workplace division leader. "Today, we are enhancing Yorktel's capabilities around Teams, Office 365 and Azure by completing implementation of all services provided by Microsoft 365. The Microsoft 365 licensing provides collaboration and voice, but, equally as important, security, compliance and governance over managed endpoints such as Windows 10, Surface Hubs and Teams Rooms."
By incorporating the full suite of security tools and functionality of Microsoft 365, Yorktel is now able to provide a one-stop-shop for all things Teams, Modern Workplace, Office 365 and Azure. Additionally, with the use of Active Directory Identity protection and reporting by Azure Sentinel, Yorktel has full control of who, where and how data is being accessed. Not only will these new services support Windows 10, Surface Hubs and conference room equipment for our current managed services customers, but Yorktel's enhanced offerings will also provide support for clients who have moved their workforce outside of the corporate office due to the pandemic and who choose to follow a "Zero Trust" security methodology.
Yorktel is the only partner to offer a truly end-to-end MWaaS, from telephony to video conferencing, and AV integration of simple work-from-home devices to complex Teams Rooms systems in conference rooms. By working with just one commercial provider, they're able to efficiently meet the challenges placed upon organizations to manage this new hybrid-work environment.
On April 21st, join Yorktel for their free webinar, "Microsoft Security in the Hybrid Workplace - 30 Days to Zero Trust." Follow this link to register and learn more.
