OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deck new halls at Nobility Crest! Only a few new homes remain at the popular 55+ condominium community. Buy now and you can settle into your new condo in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore!
"Nobility Crest offers so much for its homeowners to love," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "With energy-efficient new construction, luxury finishes, open-concept floor plans and resort-like amenities all in a convenient, Jersey Shore location, it's easy to understand why only a handful of new condos remain in this 198-home community."
The community offers a 4,300 sq. ft. Lifestyle Center with a fitness center, business center, lounge, library, large multi-purpose room, media room, billiard and card rooms. Following a $1M redesign and renovation of Nobility Crest's pool and amenity area, residents have spent the summer taking advantage of all that the community has to offer with a beach-entry pool, sundeck, shaded pergolas, barbeque areas and more. A new dog park is also onsite.
For those interested in taking advantage of Nobility Crest's spectacular onsite amenities (including a gas-fired fire pit for chilly winter nights!), as well as its lively event calendar, now is the time to lock-in your price for the community's last building. This building features one- and two-bedroom home designs with 1,017 to over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space, priced from $399,990.
Located in a premier location along the Jersey Shore, Nobility Crest puts residents at the center of it all. Nearby shopping includes everything from groceries at Shop Rite just 1.3 miles away to incredible deals on world-famous designer goods at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets less than three miles away. Need some beach therapy? Make a quick left onto Route 66 and you'll be at the Asbury Park Beach and Boardwalk in under four miles. The community also offers easy access from both Route 18 and the Garden Parkway.
Nobility Crest is located at 7 Centre Street in Ocean Township. Take Route 66 to Cedar Village Boulevard, enter "0827" on the Call Box for the salesperson to open the gate and make a left on Centre Street. To learn more or to schedule your private appointment, visit http://www.NobilityCrest55.com or email nobilitycrestinfo@renaprop.com. The Sales Center is now open, call 732-361-4982 to schedule an appointment from 10am to 5pm daily.
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit http://www.RenaissanceProp.com.
About Blue Star Group
With over 80 years of combined experience in home building excellence and customer satisfaction, the Blue Star Group, LLC is recognized as one of Staten Island's foremost builders. Since its inception in 1976, Blue Star has received continual acclaim both from homebuyers and respected industry associations. Blue Star's standards are set at the highest levels of home design, building materials and craftsmanship to consistently deliver on its promise of bringing the best value to its deserving customers.
