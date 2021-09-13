FORDS, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zack Painting Company, Inc., a leading commercial, industrial, and institutional painting contractor for nearly a century, recently achieved an Experience Modification Rating (EMR) of .526, setting a new company record and far exceeding industry standards for safety and loss prevention.
EMR scores are issued annually based on workers' compensation claims and other issues related to workplace injuries and risk. While an EMR of 1.0 is considered average, Zack Painting has historically achieved above-average EMR scores in the .8 range. However, the most recent EMR of .526 moves the company into an elite range that few contractors ever reach.
Spearheading recent initiatives to further enhance safety and reduce risk has been Bob Brown, Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Manager for Zack Painting. When the company started taking on more complex, large-scale projects, often in hazardous environments, Brown was tasked with taking EMR standards to the next level.
"There is nobody better than Bob when it comes to creating and communicating safety protocols in a way that's pragmatic and practical so managers and crews can easily follow them," said David Zack, CEO of Zack Painting. "He also pays close attention to near misses, which allows us to analyze potentially risky scenarios and continuously improve. An EMR of .526 is a tribute to Bob and our entire team's relentless commitment to safety."
The hiring of Brown in 2019 and subsequent efforts to improve EMR scores reflect a company culture in which safety is the top priority. By taking steps to create a safe work environment, Zack Painting protects its employees while reducing risk for its clients.
"Safety is very much a team sport," Brown said. "We often work in high elevations, tight spaces, and tough conditions that can be dangerous, while strict safety requirements add a layer of complexity to each project. I'm proud to be part of a company that collectively emphasizes the importance of safety, from the executive team to the crews in the field."
About Zack Painting Company, Inc.
Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Fords, NJ, Zack Painting Company, Inc. is a commercial, industrial, and institutional painting contractor that attributes its success to relationship building, value, and performance. Since day one, Zack Painting has believed that every accident and injury is preventable, creating a culture of safety that is unmatched in the industry. Services range from interior and exterior painting, to lead abatement and fireproofing, to concrete resurfacing and sandblasting. Zack Painting serves clients in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit http://www.zackpainting.com.
